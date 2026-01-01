ELLIE Price (ELLIE)
The live ELLIE (ELLIE) price today is $ 0, with a 24.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELLIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ELLIE.
ELLIE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 639,676, with a circulating supply of 999.78M ELLIE. During the last 24 hours, ELLIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0033953, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ELLIE moved +2.24% in the last hour and -10.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ELLIE is $ 639.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ELLIE is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999778965.5093229. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 639.68K.
+2.24%
-24.62%
-10.39%
-10.39%
During today, the price change of ELLIE to USD was $ -0.000209061291357981.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ELLIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ELLIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ELLIE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000209061291357981
|-24.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of ELLIE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ellie is the first cat ever drawn by a human using only pure thought with the Nuralink owned by Elon Musk She was created by Audrey Crews, who has been paralyzed from the neck down for over two decades. Audrey is the first female Neuralink BCI patient, and that’s why Ellie is known as the Neuralink Cat. 100% of all trading fees go directly to Audrey Crews Which she is actively claiming and has officially endorsed Ellie
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of ELLIE?
ELLIE is trading at ₹0.057777690895084370000, showing a price movement of -24.62% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is ELLIE today?
The price volatility of ELLIE within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for ELLIE?
The token fluctuated between ₹0.054200787490448235000 (low) and ₹0.082209178300393795000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has ELLIE generated?
In the last 24 hours, ELLIE accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₹0.30660591087505855000, and the all-time low is ₹0.021079438569659505000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for ELLIE?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does ELLIE compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,BagsApp Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,BagsApp Ecosystem category, ELLIE shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.