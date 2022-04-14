Elonia Trump (ELONIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Elonia Trump (ELONIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Elonia Trump (ELONIA) Information A fun community based token to honor the true First Lady of the USA Elonia Trump. Elonia Trump is a meme token based on the Solana blockchain. With the ticker $ELONIA and a supply of 69,420,000,000 tokens. $ELONIA was 100% fair launched on Raydium with 100% of the tokens being put into the liquidity pool. All initial liquidity has been burnt. Elonia Trump is a project which will go as far as it's community takes it. Elonia is community focused and community feedback is what steers the project. Official Website: https://eloniatrump.io/ Buy ELONIA Now!

Elonia Trump (ELONIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Elonia Trump (ELONIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 243.75K $ 243.75K $ 243.75K Total Supply: $ 68.29B $ 68.29B $ 68.29B Circulating Supply: $ 68.29B $ 68.29B $ 68.29B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 243.75K $ 243.75K $ 243.75K All-Time High: $ 0.0003364 $ 0.0003364 $ 0.0003364 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000183 $ 0.00000183 $ 0.00000183 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Elonia Trump (ELONIA) price

Elonia Trump (ELONIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Elonia Trump (ELONIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELONIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELONIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ELONIA's tokenomics, explore ELONIA token's live price!

ELONIA Price Prediction Want to know where ELONIA might be heading? Our ELONIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ELONIA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!