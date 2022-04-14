Emotional Support Alligator (WALLY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Emotional Support Alligator (WALLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Emotional Support Alligator (WALLY) Information Wally, the alligator who was rescued from a Disneyland pond and later became the world's first licensed emotional support alligator, gained widespread attention. During a vacation in Georgia, Wally went missing, and federal wildlife officials reportedly released him into the wild. This decision sparked a global outcry, with many questioning the treatment of emotional support animals and demanding answers. Wally’s story ignited debates about animal welfare and the ethics of emotional support animal policies. Official Website: https://www.wallyeth.xyz Buy WALLY Now!

Emotional Support Alligator (WALLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Emotional Support Alligator (WALLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.76K $ 43.76K $ 43.76K All-Time High: $ 0.00247871 $ 0.00247871 $ 0.00247871 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Emotional Support Alligator (WALLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Emotional Support Alligator (WALLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WALLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WALLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WALLY's tokenomics, explore WALLY token's live price!

