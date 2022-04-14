encryptSIM (ESIM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into encryptSIM (ESIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

encryptSIM (ESIM) Information Introducing the no-KYC eSIM solution from encryptSIM, designed to provide seamless global connectivity. encryptSIM's current offering includes a comprehensive worldwide data plan, with the option to add a US phone number. With global data usable in 135 different countries, Web3 wallet payments, and no personal info required, it’s freedom in your pocket. encryptSIM will expand its portfolio to include regional plans tailored to specific geographic needs. Development of the eSIM Mainnet has officially commenced, marking a significant milestone in encryptSIM's journey. Official Website: https://www.encryptsim.com/ Buy ESIM Now!

encryptSIM (ESIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for encryptSIM (ESIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 185.85K $ 185.85K $ 185.85K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 185.85K $ 185.85K $ 185.85K All-Time High: $ 0.00577271 $ 0.00577271 $ 0.00577271 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00018592 $ 0.00018592 $ 0.00018592 Learn more about encryptSIM (ESIM) price

encryptSIM (ESIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of encryptSIM (ESIM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ESIM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ESIM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ESIM's tokenomics, explore ESIM token's live price!

ESIM Price Prediction Want to know where ESIM might be heading? Our ESIM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ESIM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!