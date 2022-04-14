EOS (EOS) Tokenomics
Blockchain built and run by the EOS Community.
The EOSIO core development is now in the hands of the community: https://medium.com/eos-network-foundation/eosio-coalition-report-april-28th-71d5b77d63cc
About EOS Support:
https://EOSsupport.io is an organisation started by community members that serves as a concierge for providing user and technical support for customers who use the EOS Network. EOS Support team offers new services such as coordination efforts for the Mandel consensus upgrade, knowledge base, technical support, and many more for the EOS network. Source: EOS Network Foundation Quarterly Report Q1 2022: https://medium.com/eos-network-foundation/enf-q1-2022-report-5320984367e9 Page 13: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sL42m5PO-N4BeZUvTa-5w3wU3TQnsp93/view
EOS (EOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EOS (EOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
