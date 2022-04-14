EPEP (EPEP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EPEP (EPEP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EPEP (EPEP) Information With the motto “FLIPPIT,” EPEP is born to crush every other Pepe meme coin variation above us, igniting the flippit movement to surpass all memes in our path. This is for diamond-handed chads only, those with unyielding resolve to HODL through the storm. Jeets and weak hands are not welcome; only the bold who embrace the grind and fuel EPEP’s relentless rise belong here. Join the revolution, power the flippit movement, and watch EPEP dominate the crypto meme space with unstoppable energy and community strength. Official Website: https://epep.io/ Buy EPEP Now!

Market Cap: $ 3.01M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.01M
All-Time High: $ 0.00522196
All-Time Low: $ 0.00201851
Current Price: $ 0.00301874

EPEP (EPEP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EPEP (EPEP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EPEP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EPEP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EPEP's tokenomics, explore EPEP token's live price!

