EPIC FAIL GUY (EFG) Information EFG - STICK-FIGURE FAIL LEGEND Born in late 2006 on 4chan, Epic Fail Guy emerged as a stick-figure character destined to fail at everything he attempts. A symbol of early internet humor and the inevitable mishaps of digital life. Know Your Meme officially documents Epic Fail Guy, cementing his place in internet culture history. The meme had already spread across various online communities by this point.

EPIC FAIL GUY (EFG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EPIC FAIL GUY (EFG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 35.44K $ 35.44K $ 35.44K Total Supply: $ 867.65M $ 867.65M $ 867.65M Circulating Supply: $ 867.65M $ 867.65M $ 867.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.44K $ 35.44K $ 35.44K All-Time High: $ 0.00048874 $ 0.00048874 $ 0.00048874 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003183 $ 0.00003183 $ 0.00003183 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about EPIC FAIL GUY (EFG) price

EPIC FAIL GUY (EFG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EPIC FAIL GUY (EFG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EFG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EFG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EFG's tokenomics, explore EFG token's live price!

