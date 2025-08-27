What is Erha (二哈)

Erha is a Chinese meme project themed around the Husky dog, designed as a cultural community token. Beyond its meme origin, Erha is building a multi-chain launchpad and decentralized exchange (DEX) that currently operates on Solana and OKX’s X Layer network. The project aims to provide a playful yet functional entry point for community-driven tokens, enabling new meme assets to launch, trade, and grow across ecosystems while preserving the grassroots spirit of on-chain culture.

Erha (二哈) Resource Official Website

Erha Price Prediction (USD)

二哈 to Local Currencies

Erha (二哈) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Erha (二哈) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 二哈 token's extensive tokenomics now!

The live 二哈 price in USD is 0.02262959 USD. The current 二哈 to USD price is $ 0.02262959. The market cap for 二哈 is $ 22.63M USD. The circulating supply of 二哈 is 1.00B USD. 二哈 achieved an ATH price of 0.02344646 USD. 二哈 saw an ATL price of 0.02245477 USD.

