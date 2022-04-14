Espresso Bot (ESPR) Tokenomics
Espresso Bot (ESPR) Information
Customise and launch ERC20 tokens in less than 2 minutes with a TG bot
EspressoBot - your express pass to the world of token creation.
Gone are the days of needing advanced coding skills or waiting a long time to launch your token. With EspressoBot, all you need is a couple of minutes and a vision.
you can be launching your own ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The magic lies in our intuitive Telegram bot. You can choose your token symbol, decide the total supply, customize tax allocations, and much more. Plus, you don't have to worry about safety - our default contract structure takes care of that, protecting your token from malicious bot attacks and ensuring fair play. But there's more. Our native token, $ESPR, allows you to share in the success of EspressoBot. We built $ESPR to directly benefit from the success of our platform - creating a fun and engaging journey. So, are you ready to fast-track your token creation? Dive into the EspressoBot experience, where innovation meets speed, and the power to create is right at your fingertips.
Espresso Bot (ESPR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Espresso Bot (ESPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Espresso Bot (ESPR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ESPR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ESPR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ESPR's tokenomics, explore ESPR token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.