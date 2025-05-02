Estee Price (ESTEE)
The live price of Estee (ESTEE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 467.99K USD. ESTEE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Estee Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Estee price change within the day is +8.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Estee: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+13.47%
+8.12%
-17.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ESTEE project is focused on recognizing the real dog behind the iconic Shiba Inu meme, which inspired the creation of popular cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. It was launched on the 18th of September 2024. Our goal is to give credit to ESTEE as the original Shiba Inu while building a strong and organic community that embraces the spirit of fun, decentralization, and viral culture represented by meme coins. The project aims to revitalize and strengthen the meme culture in the crypto space, establishing ESTEE as a central figure in the history of crypto memes.
