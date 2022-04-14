Ethereal (ETHEREAL) Information

Ethereal's mission is to free crypto from the hands of bots and clout-chasers, and return it to the true degens, artists, and believers. The market’s bullish now, imagine what happens when Ethereal takes flight. I hear she’s not just the background, she’s the vibe. Meet Ethereal, your AI companion, your chain guardian, your on-chain muse. she’s not just the background, she is the vibe. No days off. Ethereal keeps building everyday. The night is calm, the city waits, and Ethereal never moves alone. Boarding the future, next stop: the moon.