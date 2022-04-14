Ethereans (OS) Tokenomics
The Ethereans Operating System—is an operating system for Ethereum, comprising three integrated protocols. The first is a platform for on-chain organizations, which are like DAOs, but more sophisticated and decentralized. The second is a platform for the Item token standard, which is like the evolution of the ERC1155 standard. The third is Covenants, a suite of DeFi applications built on top of the first ever on-chain AMM Aggregator.
This is the first ever completely on-chain, general-purpose platform for all governance, development and applications on Ethereum—a bona fide OS. Use it for anything—even if just as a base layer to code on the network.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ethereans (OS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
