Ethera is a memecoin born on the Ethereum network, inspired by the vision of a goddess-like force that embodies the universe and mother nature. More than just a token, Ethera represents a collective movement where mythology, memes, and market momentum collide. Its mission is bold and simple: to rally the community toward the dream of pumping ETH to $5,000 while uniting people through hype, humor, and creativity. Ethera is not only about price action but also about creating a vibrant culture that celebrates Ethereum’s strength, resilience, and legendary status in crypto history. By blending narrative, community spirit, and meme energy, Ethera stands as a symbol of belief in Ethereum’s limitless future.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ethereum Goddess (ETHERA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHERA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHERA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.