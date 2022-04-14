Ethermon (EMON) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Ethermon (EMON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Ethermon (EMON) Information

Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.

The Ethermon universe of gaming experiences is continuing to rapidly expand — driven by the belief that the future of gaming is decentralized, cross-platform, and player-owned.

Official Website:
https://ethermon.io/

Ethermon (EMON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethermon (EMON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 31.56K
Total Supply:
$ 400.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 147.03M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 85.86K
All-Time High:
$ 2.01
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00021465
Ethermon (EMON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ethermon (EMON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of EMON tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many EMON tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand EMON's tokenomics, explore EMON token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.