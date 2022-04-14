Fabs (FABS) Tokenomics
FABS is a memecoin launched on LUKSO. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to Fabian Vogelsteller, who was the original author of the ERC20 token standard while at the ETHEREUM foundation and who has created his own blockchain with LUKSO.
The project aims to capitalize on the popularity of meme coins, and strives to establish itself as one of the top meme-based cryptocurrencies on the LUKSO blockchain. FABS appeals to the cryptocurrency community by instituting a no-tax policy and being up-front about its lack of utility, keeping things pure and simple as a memecoin and tribute to the founder of LUKSO.
Understanding the tokenomics of Fabs (FABS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FABS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FABS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
