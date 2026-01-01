ExchangeDEX+
The live FAHHHH price today is 0.00013982 USD.FAHHHH market cap is 136,580 USD. Track real-time FAHHHH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 FAHHHH to USD Live Price:

$0.00014007
$0.00014007
+4.90%1D
USD
FAHHHH (FAHHHH) Live Price Chart
FAHHHH Price Today

The live FAHHHH (FAHHHH) price today is $ 0.00013982, with a 5.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current FAHHHH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00013982 per FAHHHH.

FAHHHH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 136,580, with a circulating supply of 977.05M FAHHHH. During the last 24 hours, FAHHHH traded between $ 0.00010666 (low) and $ 0.0002647 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00101993, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004003.

In short-term performance, FAHHHH moved -1.49% in the last hour and +117.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

$ 136.58K
--
$ 139.74K
977.05M
999,672,073.381986
The current Market Cap of FAHHHH is $ 136.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FAHHHH is 977.05M, with a total supply of 999672073.381986. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 139.74K.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00010666
24H Low
$ 0.0002647
24H High

$ 0.00010666
$ 0.0002647
$ 0.00101993
$ 0.00004003
-1.49%

+5.77%

+117.06%

+117.06%

During today, the price change of FAHHHH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FAHHHH to USD was $ +0.0001163955.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FAHHHH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FAHHHH to USD was $ 0.

Today$ 0+5.77%
30 Days$ +0.0001163955+83.25%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

FAHHHH (FAHHHH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FAHHHH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FAHHHH (FAHHHH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FAHHHH could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is FAHHHH (FAHHHH)

It's a memecoin about the soundeffect FAHHHH. A sound that's used for various edits, like football edits, anime edits, irl videos and so much more. People that buy do because they like the sound or love the meme. That's about it.

it's a sound that's used for a lot of memes on tiktok and different social platforms like X. We took the project in our own hands 1.5 months ago and now it's trading at ATH.

What is the current price of FAHHHH?

FAHHHH (FAHHHH) is trading at ₹0.012629048253589530000, reflecting a price movement of 5.76% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does FAHHHH play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, FAHHHH often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is FAHHHH being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, FAHHHH recorded ₹-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of FAHHHH?

There are 977051249.274705 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of FAHHHH?

FAHHHH currently holds market rank #6712 with a market capitalization of ₹12336399.7316210700000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has FAHHHH performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 5.76% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does FAHHHH compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, FAHHHH demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FAHHHH

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

