Pinheads lore check this out and act accordingly
Every 100M+ coin on Pumpfun has already had its run — Pnut, Goat, Fwog, UFD, Michi, Troll, PFP …all mooners and honored by pumpfun via the app.
But one face never left the pumpfunapp landingpage. Unmoved. Unbonded. The meme that outlasted the market.
Fallenchungus. The MS Paint prophet of 2023. The only meme on Pumpfun’s front page that never sent.
To add up the original artist has literally posted the CA and deactivated his account with 600k followers and millions of impressions on viral tweets few minutes after which makes the story even more bullish.
If you search him or X or reddit you’ll find that he’s hella famous even on youtube with videos that has millions of views
Binance has posted our meme, Pump fun has posted our meme multiple times and bunch of huge accounts.
pinheads — time to join the 100M gang
3.4% supply is locked and it’s been holding strong chart for a week
Should break out and send hard soon once it gets the recognition it deserve
If you like cults and to bag work to millions and millions you should be in Pinheads
What’s more bullish that all top 10 holders have average entry of around 300k and holding since day 1 or 3
So this is ride or die type shit for everyone involved
Fallenchungus pinheads (PINHEADS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fallenchungus pinheads (PINHEADS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PINHEADS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PINHEADS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
