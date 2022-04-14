Fcode AI (FCOD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fcode AI (FCOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fcode AI (FCOD) Information Fcode is a SocialFi platform that fuses real-time price feeds, sentiment dashboards and order-routing APIs with an in-house reasoning agent. Through smart wallet tied to social accounts, users create profiles, post charts, join token-gated chats, copy trades and execute spot or perpetual orders without leaving the browser. The agent continually scans on-chain events, detects volatility, aggregates macro headlines and pushes actionable alerts to the terminal and to X/Twitter in near real time. Official Website: https://fcode.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.fcode.ai/whitepaper Buy FCOD Now!

Fcode AI (FCOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fcode AI (FCOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 819.76K $ 819.76K $ 819.76K Total Supply: $ 700.19M $ 700.19M $ 700.19M Circulating Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.91M $ 1.91M $ 1.91M All-Time High: $ 0.0101878 $ 0.0101878 $ 0.0101878 All-Time Low: $ 0.00111097 $ 0.00111097 $ 0.00111097 Current Price: $ 0.00272258 $ 0.00272258 $ 0.00272258 Learn more about Fcode AI (FCOD) price

Fcode AI (FCOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fcode AI (FCOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FCOD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FCOD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FCOD's tokenomics, explore FCOD token's live price!

FCOD Price Prediction Want to know where FCOD might be heading? Our FCOD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FCOD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!