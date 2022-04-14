Feeder.finance aims to provide passive and diversified yield aggregation solutions for DeFi investors.

Our model makes assumptions and runs on the two principles that should be clear to anyone with a finance or economics background: 1) The Efficient Market Hypothesis, and 2) Random Walk Hypothesis

Our product will focus on a so-called vault of vaults or vaults of pools solution that rebalanced regularly based on simple but powerful formulas that will be made public prior to the launch — Feeder.finance does not aim to reinvent the wheel, simply create a simple and useful product for passively-minded investors for the long-term.