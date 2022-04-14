Feedz (FEEDZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Feedz (FEEDZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Feedz (FEEDZ) Information Feedz is a comprehensive Web3 freelancer ecosystem that enables businesses to hire, manage, and pay freelancers with built-in trust and collaboration tools. FeedzPay is the core payment trust layer and escrow service, providing secure transactions and building trust in Web3 freelancer payments. UseFeedz complements this infrastructure as the collaboration platform, featuring social networking combined with professional tools including annotation systems and workflow management capabilities Official Website: https://feedzpay.com/

Feedz (FEEDZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Feedz (FEEDZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.58K Total Supply: $ 999.96M Circulating Supply: $ 999.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.58K All-Time High: $ 0.00006602 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001646 Current Price: $ 0

Feedz (FEEDZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Feedz (FEEDZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FEEDZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FEEDZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

FEEDZ Price Prediction Want to know where FEEDZ might be heading? Our FEEDZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

