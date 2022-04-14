Feenix (FEENIX) Tokenomics
Fee-Nix means Zero Fees! Rising from the ashes of a crypto ecosystem littered with chaos and deceit, Feenix emerges as a new hero. Forged through fire, Feenix is a meme token determined to guide the crypto realm into a new rebirth. Feenix has a great utility in the form of a Telegram bot called FeenixBot. FeenixBot is the ultimate bridge enabling users to swap 100s of tokens across 25+ blockchains with ZERO gas fees and without connecting their wallet.
In a market where over 40,000 tokens are launched daily—many of which are scams—Feenix stands out. We’re here to build trust, transparency, and security in the crypto space. With Feenix, you don’t need to worry about rug pulls, hidden risks, or fraudulent activities. Our aim is to make Solana and other blockchains safer and more accessible for users by introducing robust cross-chain swaps and expanding into a full ecosystem with APIs, rewards, privacy tech, and beyond.
Feenix Telegram Bot enables you to swap tokens across 25+ blockchains without the need to connect your wallet, sign up for centralized exchanges, or pay any gas fees. With Feenix, transferring assets from Solana to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, or any other supported blockchain is as easy as pie - all without hidden fees or complex processes.
We’re aiming to capture a significant share of the $1.3 billion+ weekly cross-chain swap market. And with our cutting-edge technology and strong foundation, this vision is well within reach. Join us as we grow into a leading force in the world of Cross-Chain Swaps and beyond.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Feenix (FEENIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Feenix (FEENIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Feenix (FEENIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FEENIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FEENIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.