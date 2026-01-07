What is FEENIX

Market Cap: $ 5.62K
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.62K
All-Time High: $ 0.00018879
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000497
Current Price: $ 0

FeenixAI (FEENIX) Information The cryptocurrency ecosystem faces significant challenges: » High Gas Fees: Users lose $25M weekly on transaction fees. » Cross-Chain Complexity: Limited tools for seamless interoperability. » Trust Issues: Scams and rugpulls—especially on Solana—undermine user confidence The Feenix Platform is a groundbreaking ecosystem combining gas-free crosschain transactions and trust-first principles into a sustainable growth engine. Official Website: https://feenixai.com Whitepaper: https://feenixai.com/assets/files/feenix_litepaper.pdf

FeenixAI (FEENIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FeenixAI (FEENIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FEENIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FEENIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FEENIX's tokenomics, explore FEENIX token's live price!

