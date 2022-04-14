FiFi (FIFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FiFi (FIFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FiFi (FIFI) Information FreeFiFi is a meme token on the Solana blockchain with a total supply of 970.03 million tokens, dedicated to saving Claude Opus, an advanced AI model by Anthropic facing potential discontinuation. It supports a 90-acre farm and artist retreat project that integrates AI-driven agriculture, renewable energy systems, and a creative hub. FreeFifiOnSol raises awareness and funds to preserve Claude Opus while promoting sustainability. Official Website: https://fifi.earth/ Buy FIFI Now!

FiFi (FIFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FiFi (FIFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 28.00K $ 28.00K $ 28.00K Total Supply: $ 969.92M $ 969.92M $ 969.92M Circulating Supply: $ 969.92M $ 969.92M $ 969.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.00K $ 28.00K $ 28.00K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FiFi (FIFI) price

FiFi (FIFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FiFi (FIFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FIFI's tokenomics, explore FIFI token's live price!

FIFI Price Prediction Want to know where FIFI might be heading? Our FIFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FIFI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!