Robocoin is primarily a memecoin designed to celebrate and commemorate a pivotal moment in cryptocurrency history—the launch of the world’s first Bitcoin ATM. While its primary function is as a digital currency for trading, it will also play a significant role in the upcoming project, Robocop. This initiative aims to introduce innovative features that enhance user experience on the blockchain. As Robocoin develops, holders will benefit from rewards, adding tangible value to the community.
Understanding the tokenomics of First Bitcoin ATM (ROBOCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROBOCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROBOCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.