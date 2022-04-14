Fishwheel Price (FSHWHL)
The live Fishwheel (FSHWHL) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FSHWHL to USD conversion rate is -- per FSHWHL.
Fishwheel currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 80,606, with a circulating supply of 962.49M FSHWHL. During the last 24 hours, FSHWHL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0031303, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FSHWHL moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Fishwheel is $ 80.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FSHWHL is 962.49M, with a total supply of 962487690.532178. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.60K.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of Fishwheel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fishwheel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fishwheel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fishwheel to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Fishwheel could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
FishWheel ($FISHWHEEL) is a playful yet symbolic memecoin born on Token Mill, the innovative launchpad from Trader Joe, originally on Avalanche and now making waves on Solana. Inspired by the image of a fish inside a wheel, the token embodies the flywheel effect at the heart of Token Mill’s design: gathering fees and reinvesting them to fuel growth. As the flagship coin of Token Mill’s Solana expansion, FishWheel represents both community fun and the perpetual cycle of value creation. More than just a meme, it’s a quirky emblem of the platform’s mission to spin fees into opportunity, with a fish forever powering the wheel of progress.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of Fishwheel?
Fishwheel is trading at ₹0.0075263095250570056000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is FSHWHL today?
The price volatility of FSHWHL within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for Fishwheel?
The token fluctuated between ₹ (low) and ₹ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has FSHWHL generated?
In the last 24 hours, FSHWHL accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₹0.281342329905492532000, and the all-time low is ₹0.0065924863107586740000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for Fishwheel?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does FSHWHL compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category, FSHWHL shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+7,566.80%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+212.80%
lighter
LIT
+152.50%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+146.87%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+66.57%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.