Flayer (FLAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02273688 $ 0.02273688 $ 0.02273688 24H Low $ 0.02631569 $ 0.02631569 $ 0.02631569 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02273688$ 0.02273688 $ 0.02273688 24H High $ 0.02631569$ 0.02631569 $ 0.02631569 All Time High $ 0.257272$ 0.257272 $ 0.257272 Lowest Price $ 0.01259989$ 0.01259989 $ 0.01259989 Price Change (1H) -0.05% Price Change (1D) -6.12% Price Change (7D) -18.39% Price Change (7D) -18.39%

Flayer (FLAY) real-time price is $0.0227672. Over the past 24 hours, FLAY traded between a low of $ 0.02273688 and a high of $ 0.02631569, showing active market volatility. FLAY's all-time high price is $ 0.257272, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01259989.

In terms of short-term performance, FLAY has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, -6.12% over 24 hours, and -18.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flayer (FLAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.66M$ 13.66M $ 13.66M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.77M$ 22.77M $ 22.77M Circulation Supply 600.00M 600.00M 600.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flayer is $ 13.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLAY is 600.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.77M.