Flip the Frog (FLIP) Information

Before there was Mickey, there was Flip.

LORE OF THE LEAP

Before there was Mickey, there was Flip. Created in 1930 by Ub Iwerks, Flip was a frog with too much drip for black-and-white TV.

Nearly a century later, he's outta the vault and into your wallet. No copyright. No leash. Just pure, unhinged cartoon chaos.

Why This Frog Got That Dog In Him

Public domain icon — no copyright, all meme rights

Vintage nostalgia, modern meme warfare

Real character, real history, unreal potential

THIS AIN'T FINANCIAL ADVICE This is a cartoon frog from 1930 turning your brain into jelly. If you ape, you do it because you feel it in your funny bone.