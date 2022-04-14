Flipr (FLIPR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flipr (FLIPR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Flipr (FLIPR) Information Flipr is the first Polymarket and Kalshi trading bot built for X. It lets users place bets on Polymarket & Kalshi using natural language, simply by tweeting or replying to posts that include a market link. Flipr focuses on social trading, each trade is public, allowing others to counter or follow the position. Users interact through smart accounts on Polygon with gas sponsored by Flipr. The goal is to make prediction markets more accessible, social, and native to the timeline. Official Website: https://flipr.bot/ Buy FLIPR Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.87M
Total Supply: $ 999.75M
Circulating Supply: $ 699.75M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.10M
All-Time High: $ 0.00967249
All-Time Low: $ 0.00162795
Current Price: $ 0.00410669

Flipr (FLIPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Flipr (FLIPR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLIPR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLIPR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLIPR's tokenomics, explore FLIPR token's live price!

