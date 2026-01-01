flopper Price Today

The live flopper (FLOP) price today is $ 0.00002572, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002572 per FLOP.

flopper currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,721, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FLOP. During the last 24 hours, FLOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00108121, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001598.

In short-term performance, FLOP moved -- in the last hour and -14.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

flopper (FLOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.72K$ 25.72K $ 25.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.72K$ 25.72K $ 25.72K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of flopper is $ 25.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLOP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.72K.