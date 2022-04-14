Florence Finance Medici (FFM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Florence Finance Medici (FFM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Florence Finance Medici (FFM) Information Florence is an RWA platform that allows users to seamlessly integrate real-world yield into their cryptocurrency portfolio in the most transparent and sustainable way. By tokenizing real-world assets/collateral Florence enables their composability within DeFi. Official Website: https://florence.finance/

Florence Finance Medici (FFM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Florence Finance Medici (FFM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 172.36K $ 172.36K $ 172.36K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 206.78M $ 206.78M $ 206.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 833.57K $ 833.57K $ 833.57K All-Time High: $ 0.130709 $ 0.130709 $ 0.130709 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00083297 $ 0.00083297 $ 0.00083297 Learn more about Florence Finance Medici (FFM) price

Florence Finance Medici (FFM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Florence Finance Medici (FFM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FFM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FFM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FFM's tokenomics, explore FFM token's live price!

