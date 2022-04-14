Flurry Finance (FLURRY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flurry Finance (FLURRY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Flurry Finance (FLURRY) Information FLURRY is the governance token of Flurry protocol, originated by Flurry Finance. Flurry is a DeFi protocol offering cross-chain yield aggregation with rhoToken, which is pegged 1:1 to its underlying stablecoin. It automatically farms for yields across different DeFi protocols without locking up funds or interest earned by diversifying DeFi product risk, resulting in lower gas fees. Official Website: https://www.flurry.finance/ Buy FLURRY Now!

Flurry Finance (FLURRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flurry Finance (FLURRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 148.82K $ 148.82K $ 148.82K Total Supply: $ 4.43B $ 4.43B $ 4.43B Circulating Supply: $ 824.70M $ 824.70M $ 824.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 800.02K $ 800.02K $ 800.02K All-Time High: $ 0.01429149 $ 0.01429149 $ 0.01429149 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00018029 $ 0.00018029 $ 0.00018029 Learn more about Flurry Finance (FLURRY) price

Flurry Finance (FLURRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Flurry Finance (FLURRY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLURRY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLURRY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLURRY's tokenomics, explore FLURRY token's live price!

FLURRY Price Prediction Want to know where FLURRY might be heading? Our FLURRY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FLURRY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!