Flyte AI (FLYTE) Tokenomics
Flyte AI (FLYTE) Information
Flyte AI is a crypto native flight booking agent built for a faster, smarter travel experience. Unlike sites like Expedia, Google Flights, or Kayak that leave you comparing options and handling checkout, Flyte AI does it all. It finds the best flight, books it, and handles payment using crypto.
This is not just a concept. The agent is live and has already booked real flights using crypto. Join the waitlist to get early access codes and be one of the first to fly agentically.
https://flyteai.io
Flyte AI (FLYTE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flyte AI (FLYTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Flyte AI (FLYTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Flyte AI (FLYTE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLYTE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLYTE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
