The live Fortuna Protocol (FP) price today is $ 0.00024956, with a 22.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current FP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00024956 per FP.

Fortuna Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 246,484, with a circulating supply of 979.66M FP. During the last 24 hours, FP traded between $ 0.00022 (low) and $ 0.00032166 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00162502, while the all-time low was $ 0.00003933.

In short-term performance, FP moved +5.82% in the last hour and -20.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fortuna Protocol (FP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 246.48K$ 246.48K $ 246.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 251.59K$ 251.59K $ 251.59K Circulation Supply 979.66M 979.66M 979.66M Total Supply 999,962,334.353012 999,962,334.353012 999,962,334.353012

