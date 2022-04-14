Foundry (FDRY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Foundry (FDRY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Foundry (FDRY) Information GetFoundry is a specialized AI agent foundry that builds domain-expert agents capable of performing actual business tasks, starting with professional video marketing. Unlike generic AI tools that try to do everything poorly, GetFoundry creates agents that excel at specific functions - beginning with GetVideos.app, which solved character consistency in AI video generation using Veo 3 technology. The project aims to replace expensive human specialists with AI agents that can generate professional-grade marketing videos in hours rather than weeks, at a fraction of traditional agency costs. The foundry approach means each new agent will serve different business functions while maintaining the high specialization standard proven by the video marketing agent. Official Website: https://getvideos.app/ Whitepaper: https://getfoundry.app/whitepaper Buy FDRY Now!

Foundry (FDRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Foundry (FDRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 386.64K $ 386.64K $ 386.64K Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 386.64K $ 386.64K $ 386.64K All-Time High: $ 0.00067204 $ 0.00067204 $ 0.00067204 All-Time Low: $ 0.00039695 $ 0.00039695 $ 0.00039695 Current Price: $ 0.00038692 $ 0.00038692 $ 0.00038692 Learn more about Foundry (FDRY) price

Foundry (FDRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Foundry (FDRY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FDRY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FDRY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FDRY's tokenomics, explore FDRY token's live price!

