FOUR (FOUR) Information Four the Ape is a community-driven memecoin created purely for entertainment. It has no intrinsic value, utility, or investment promise, and is not affiliated with any platform or brand using the term “Four.” Always do your own research before engaging with any crypto project. Four years. Four cycles. The fourth bull run begins where legends are made. In crypto, 4 isn’t just a number it’s the countdown to liftoff. Completion. Rebirth. Moon mode activated. Official Website: https://four.rocks/ Buy FOUR Now!

FOUR (FOUR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FOUR (FOUR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 159.84K $ 159.84K $ 159.84K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 159.84K $ 159.84K $ 159.84K All-Time High: $ 0.0006579 $ 0.0006579 $ 0.0006579 All-Time Low: $ 0.00014565 $ 0.00014565 $ 0.00014565 Current Price: $ 0.00015969 $ 0.00015969 $ 0.00015969 Learn more about FOUR (FOUR) price

FOUR (FOUR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FOUR (FOUR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FOUR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FOUR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FOUR's tokenomics, explore FOUR token's live price!

