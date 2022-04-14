FREGO (FREGO) Information

FREGO is working at the epicenter of AI Safety and Agentic Infrastructure to build out the future of Web3 AI super-alignment.

FREGO’s product suite includes multi-agent infrastructure tools, an AI safety plugin framework, and agentic alignment auditing. FREGO has also trained and released multiple LLMs designed to be plugged into existing agents to create safer behavioral outcomes.

All FREGO agents operate under the FREGO Constitution, the decentralized benchmark for AI alignment. Holders of $FREGO will be granted voting rights on the constitution. Our mission advances a dual mandate: AI Utility and AI Safety, driving the agentic future we envision — where AI can work alongside humans, Free of Ego.