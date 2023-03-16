FROG CEO (FROG CEO) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
Frog Ceo ($FROGCEO) was born as a completely producer and community-oriented token of the ecosystem. Frog Ceo token will always be valuable because all projects in the ecosystem will be processed through Frog Ceo. Remember! The Frog Ecosystem has a lot of project ideas, and the more all these projects are completed, the more interest in FROG CEO will increase.
What makes your project unique? By completing the products belonging to the ecosystem. To make it useful for blockchain.
History of your project. March 16, 2023
What’s next for your project? We want to make a CEX stock market listing and adapt our products to real life.
What can your token be used for?
Understanding the tokenomics of FROG CEO (FROG CEO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FROG CEO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FROG CEO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
