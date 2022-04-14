FROGS (FROGS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FROGS (FROGS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FROGS (FROGS) Information 🚀 Missioned to foster the PEPE & TRUMP spirit in the Telegram community, FROGS Club has chosen #Cronos as their next destination! 🐸📍 With influential leaders like Kris (Founder of Crypto.com) recently connecting with President Trump, Cronos is becoming the blockchain of choice for bold, future-driven projects like ours. 🌟 Join us as we leap toward greatness together! Ever dreamed of bridging the simplicity of Telegram with the power of blockchain? FROGS Club is your gateway to the Cronos ecosystem, merging the thrill of Web3 gaming with Telegram’s user-friendly interface. Official Website: https://www.frogsclub.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.frogsclub.xyz/ Buy FROGS Now!

FROGS (FROGS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FROGS (FROGS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 182.30K $ 182.30K $ 182.30K Total Supply: $ 100.00T $ 100.00T $ 100.00T Circulating Supply: $ 84.71T $ 84.71T $ 84.71T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 215.22K $ 215.22K $ 215.22K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FROGS (FROGS) price

FROGS (FROGS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FROGS (FROGS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROGS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROGS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FROGS's tokenomics, explore FROGS token's live price!

FROGS Price Prediction Want to know where FROGS might be heading? Our FROGS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FROGS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!