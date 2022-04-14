ExchangeDEX+
The live fsjal price today is 0 USD.FSJAL market cap is 101,723 USD. Track real-time FSJAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About FSJAL

FSJAL Price Info

What is FSJAL

FSJAL Official Website

FSJAL Tokenomics

FSJAL Price Forecast

fsjal Logo

fsjal Price (FSJAL)

Unlisted

1 FSJAL to USD Live Price:

$0.00010189
$0.00010189$0.00010189
-21.80%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
fsjal (FSJAL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:17:41 (UTC+8)

fsjal Price Today

The live fsjal (FSJAL) price today is --, with a 22.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current FSJAL to USD conversion rate is -- per FSJAL.

fsjal currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 101,723, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FSJAL. During the last 24 hours, FSJAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00172293, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FSJAL moved -0.18% in the last hour and -29.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

fsjal (FSJAL) Market Information

$ 101.72K
$ 101.72K$ 101.72K

--
----

$ 101.72K
$ 101.72K$ 101.72K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of fsjal is $ 101.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FSJAL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.72K.

fsjal Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00172293
$ 0.00172293$ 0.00172293

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.18%

-22.27%

-29.08%

-29.08%

fsjal (FSJAL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of fsjal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of fsjal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of fsjal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of fsjal to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-22.27%
30 Days$ 0-80.57%
60 Days$ 0-90.40%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for fsjal

fsjal (FSJAL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FSJAL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
fsjal (FSJAL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of fsjal could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price fsjal will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for FSJAL price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking fsjal Price Prediction.

What is fsjal (FSJAL)

Fsjal, stylized as fsjal, is a meme art style that began on 4chan’s /v/ board in July 2009, originating from an MS Paint comic where a crudely drawn character with large, upward-pointing eyes and clenched fists expressed anticipation. The simple yet expressive design resonated with users, and the format quickly evolved into a drawing fad. People began redrawing countless characters—ranging from video game icons, anime figures, and internet personalities—into the fsjal template, giving them the signature wide-eyed, eager expression. The appeal came from its versatility and humor; fsjal could represent hype, impatience, or childlike excitement in almost any context. Over time, sprite sheets, fan art compilations, and edits flooded imageboards, forums, and later social media. Today, fsjal remains a recognizable meme style, symbolizing eagerness and joy, and it continues to be remixed as part of internet culture’s visual language.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

fsjal (FSJAL) Resource

Official Website

About fsjal

What is the current price of fsjal?

Trading at ₹0.0091126410932138926000, fsjal has shown a price movement of -22.27% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact FSJAL's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of fsjal?

Its market capitalization is ₹9142570.17383367982000, ranking #6953 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

FSJAL recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.0079954685043131264000 and ₹0.0117406480521405542000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does fsjal fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,4chan-Themed category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,4chan-Themed token, FSJAL competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About fsjal

How much will 1 fsjal be worth in 2030?
If fsjal were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential fsjal prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:17:41 (UTC+8)

