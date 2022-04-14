Fulcrom (FUL) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Fulcrom is a decentralised perpetual exchange that allows users to trade leveraged positions with low fees and zero price impact, whilst having the peace of mind that all trades and collateral are stored transparently on-chain.
What makes your project unique? Whilst we understand that Perpetuals are indeed a major form of innovation in the space, we also recognise that many of such perpetual contracts are being traded on centralised exchanges, many of which may not be transparent with usage of funds. The team is a strong believer of decentralisation and transparency and with the vision of bringing perpetuals on-chain, Fulcrom was born.
History of your project. Fulcrom Beta went live on 28 Feb and had IDO on VVS Finance on 16 Mar. With a short period of around 1 month, we generated 100M accumulative trading volume with more than 5000 active traders.
What’s next for your project? Fulcrom is planning to expand our tradable token in pool, further enhance our core product feature with more analytics and visualised data, improving user onboarding journey, as well as hosting trading competition and points system.
What can your token be used for? FUL is fulcrom native governance token, with FUL, users can earn platform revenue with staking rewards. We are also planning to utilise FUL in the future trading competition and point system
Fulcrom (FUL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fulcrom (FUL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FUL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FUL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
