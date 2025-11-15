Funless is a community project, rooted in the meme culture and built on a community of degens who simply lock in. The Hangover cat is the mascot, and his fictional story forms the project's lore. There are no utilities or Fake promises. It powers a community of believers who show up every day and focus on their goals, despite every thrill. In fact, it is just a memecoin about the cat who hates fun but somehow started a party in crypto