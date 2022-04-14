fxhash (FXH) Information

The $FXH protocol is a powerful foundation for creating, collecting, and evolving generative art in ways that push artistic potential to new levels. $FXH is the foundation of a new art economy that transforms how we create, collect, and value digital art. And as the backbone of an entirely new creative paradigm for tokenized art, $FXH is much more than just an airdrop.The protocol introduces three visionary components that merge art + finance: $FXH token, art coins, open-form. You can use $FXH to launch or participate in art coin launches, collect and interact with open-form projects, provide liquidity, or hold for governance rights as the protocol evolves. The $FXH protocol and first open-form collection launch in June, with more to follow. Roadmap? The $FXH Protocol is for code-based generative art at first but will quickly expand to AI, limited series, and digital artworks