Discover key insights into GAIMIN (GMRX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

GAIMIN (GMRX) Information

Merging the worlds of decentralized computation and gaming to scale compute while you have a blast!

$GMRX: A token for our entire economy and our fully-built, plug-and-play cloud computing, games distribution and gamer experiences platform.

Decentralized computation:

Targeting the 1.6 billion desktop gamers globally. Biggest active decentralized GPU sharing network. Automatic GPU monetization (AI, Render & Mining Jobs).

Gaming:

We own Gaimin Gladiators, one of the top esports organizations in the world. Integrated web2 and web3 gaming platform with NFT functionality and in-app marketplace.