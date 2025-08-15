Galactic Bonk Price (G-BONK)
Galactic Bonk (G-BONK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 190.66K USD. G-BONK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the G-BONK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate G-BONK price information.
During today, the price change of Galactic Bonk to USD was $ +0.00015707.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Galactic Bonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Galactic Bonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Galactic Bonk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00015707
|+246.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Galactic Bonk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+31.80%
+246.48%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
G‑Bonk is a memecoin built on the Solana blockchain that aims to combine fun community engagement with serious utility. Memecoins have captured the imagination of the cryptosphere, but many lack long‑term plans. G‑Bonk differentiates itself by coupling a lively mascot and viral appeal with a clear roadmap and real‑world applications. Our freshly redesigned website reflects this philosophy: a seamless journey through a unified starry backdrop that highlights how easy it is to join the adventure. New holders can now acquire $GBONK directly via multiple trusted portals – Dexscreener, DexTools and the GMGN swap aggregator – using popular wallets such as Phantom or Binance Wallet. This variety ensures a smooth onboarding experience regardless of your preferred trading interface. Vision & Mission Our vision is to create a vibrant ecosystem where holders are rewarded not only through speculative price appreciation but also through concrete utility. We will foster an inclusive community, provide innovative financial products and empower users to be part of a playful yet purposeful crypto project. Why Invest in G‑Bonk? Memecoins thrive on hype, but enduring value comes from substance. G‑Bonk offers both. The tokenomics are intentionally deflationary — a portion of the supply is permanently burned and the mint authority has been revoked — so the number of $GBONK in circulation can only decrease over time. Liquidity is locked and a treasury funds future listings, marketing and partnerships. The team allocation follows a vesting schedule to align long‑term incentives. Beyond the numbers, G‑Bonk is building real products. Holders will soon be able to stake their tokens for yield, trade on our custom DEX (G‑Trade) and even use a fiat–crypto bridge (G‑Bank). A thriving community of bonkers is already forming on X and Telegram, and the project has been listed on multiple DEXes and aggregators. By participating early you’re helping to shape a meme with a mission — and positioning yourself for future rewards.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
