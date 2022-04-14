Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) Information NFT collection with a cross-IP, cross-platform PvP fighting game where players can use their avatars to battle, win, and earn. Official Website: https://galaxyfightclub.com/

Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 179.36K Total Supply: $ 149.74M Circulating Supply: $ 79.59M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 337.41K All-Time High: $ 2.16 All-Time Low: $ 0.00107154 Current Price: $ 0.00225338

Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GCOIN's tokenomics, explore GCOIN token's live price!

