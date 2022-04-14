Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) Tokenomics

Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Game Meteor Coin (GMTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) Information

Meteorn Run invites users to acquire tokens through all aspects of gameplay. Meteorn Run also allows users to equip, grow, and trade in-game shoes, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFT). These virtual shoes have their own class, specific characteristics, and a set of attributes. Shoes are collectible and can be sold in an in-game marketplace called the Meteorn Run Portal. Meteorn Run is one of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) concept GameFi, where gamers earn crypto and NFT through game activities. As part of the online game, users play a running game in a variety of modes, with the main difference being that gamers can change their characters, shoes, and items as assets. Thus, Meteorn Run is an open digital universe where the economy is controlled by the player.

Official Website:
https://meteornrun.io/
Whitepaper:
https://meteorn-run-organization.gitbook.io/whitepaper-meteorn-run

Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Game Meteor Coin (GMTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 867.73K
Total Supply:
$ 98.92B
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.64B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 11.23M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00112412
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.0001135
Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GMTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GMTO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GMTO's tokenomics, explore GMTO token's live price!

GMTO Price Prediction

Want to know where GMTO might be heading? Our GMTO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.