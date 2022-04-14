What is the real-time price of Gashy today?

The live price of Gashy stands at ₹0.0016043064489658080000, moving -1.97% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for GASH?

GASH has traded between ₹0.0015198219636981408000 and ₹0.0016375609804009536000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Gashy showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is GASH currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests GASH is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Gashy?

With a market cap of ₹1536484.2814893884832000, Gashy is ranked #10092, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has GASH seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Gashy compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.0207634104112090176000, while the ATL is ₹0.0013283837151660864000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence GASH's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (962492766.7333279 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.