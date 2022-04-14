GATSBY (GATSBY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GATSBY (GATSBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GATSBY (GATSBY) Information Gatsby offers an advanced on-chain research and analysis suite, using AI to provide real-time insights and in-depth market data. Traders can leverage smart analytics, backtesting tools, and automated strategies to quickly identify trends, track big players, and evaluate projects. With features like whale monitoring, trending token lists, and customizable alerts, Gatsby streamlines on-chain research, enabling confident, data-driven decisions. This suite is designed for users to extract alpha effortlessly by turning raw blockchain data into actionable insights. Official Website: https://gatsby.fi/ Whitepaper: https://gatsby.fi/whitepaper.pdf Buy GATSBY Now!

GATSBY (GATSBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GATSBY (GATSBY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.16M $ 4.16M $ 4.16M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 57.60M $ 57.60M $ 57.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.23M $ 7.23M $ 7.23M All-Time High: $ 1.006 $ 1.006 $ 1.006 All-Time Low: $ 0.063143 $ 0.063143 $ 0.063143 Current Price: $ 0.072457 $ 0.072457 $ 0.072457 Learn more about GATSBY (GATSBY) price

GATSBY (GATSBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GATSBY (GATSBY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GATSBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GATSBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GATSBY's tokenomics, explore GATSBY token's live price!

GATSBY Price Prediction Want to know where GATSBY might be heading? Our GATSBY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GATSBY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!