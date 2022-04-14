GeoDB (GEO) Tokenomics
Geo token is a reward token of the official apps built on top of the Odin Protocol, such as the Wallace wallet. By using these apps and sharing your data, you can earn Geo tokens as a reward. These tokens can then be used to access advanced features on the Wallace wallet or can be used to buy data from the Odin Protocol's ecosystem by other companies and dApps. As more data is shared, it will be fed into AI and ML systems, allowing for better analysis and decision-making. Plus, users earn tokens anonymously.
Understanding the tokenomics of GeoDB (GEO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GEO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GEO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GEO Price Prediction
Want to know where GEO might be heading? Our GEO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
