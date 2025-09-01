What is GeorgiaAI (GEAI)

AI-Powered SocialFi — Engineered for Real Community Growth The era of hype-driven marketing is over. The future is community-led. Enter GeorgiaAI — your intelligent SocialFi campaign agent. We are building an AI-powered launchpad where every campaign is run by Georgia, designed to turn 10 super-users into 10,000 brand ambassadors. Through gamified experiences, personalized rewards, and smart automation, Georgia empowers communities to grow together and win together. This isn’t just marketing. It’s SocialFi with purpose. Let’s get cooking. 🍳

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GeorgiaAI (GEAI) How much is GeorgiaAI (GEAI) worth today? The live GEAI price in USD is 0.00013663 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GEAI to USD price? $ 0.00013663 . Check out The current price of GEAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of GeorgiaAI? The market cap for GEAI is $ 108.74K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GEAI? The circulating supply of GEAI is 793.79M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GEAI? GEAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00025418 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GEAI? GEAI saw an ATL price of 0.00013627 USD . What is the trading volume of GEAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GEAI is -- USD . Will GEAI go higher this year? GEAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GEAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

